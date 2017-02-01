Hartmann: Coronado Success Initiative hinges upon community engagement

We hoped for 70 participants, and nearly doubled that ask with 139.
On Saturday, Jan. 21, 139 engaged Coronado High School community stakeholders — teachers, students, parents, administration, alumni, elected officials, community leaders and philanthropic partners — gathered at Skysong to re-imagine Coronado High School from a student’s perspective through a facilitated workshop, entitled the Coronado Success Initiative.
This initiative is a collaborative design process — led by the Scottsdale Unified School district, powered by ASU’s Mary Lou Fulton Teachers College and supported by the Scottsdale Charros — focused on student academic achievement.
The Scottsdale Unified School District’s mission is to deliver a world-class education promoting the highest level of academic achievement, creativity and personal growth that will inspire greatness in today’s students and tomorrow’s leaders.
The district has 30 schools, serving 24,000 students and employing 1,550 teachers. SUSD has earned an “A” rating by the state for four years in a row.
However, results are not even. Coronado High School is one of five SUSD high schools. Coronado High School has a rich tradition and legacy in south Scottsdale. The recent graduation rates, college and career readiness and AZMerit test scores do not tell the story we want to tell. Our students deserve more.
In response to this aspiration, the district has partnered with two innovative community partners to champion this change: the Scottsdale Charros and ASU’s Mary Lou Fulton Teachers College.
The Charros have been a longtime strategic partner of SUSD supporting both student and teacher educational opportunities and scholarships along with sports and programs. The Mary Lou Fulton Teachers College is at the heart of ASU innovation and community engagement, supporting districts across the state, including SUSD, through innovative programs such as their student teacher iTeach program.
The Coronado Success Initiative is ASU’s MLFCT first design under the new Education Innovation Engine, an incubator for new ideas and systems in support of student success.
The Jan. 21 community workshop was the beginning of what will be a much longer journey. The input collected from the community workshop participants will be synthesized and shared back with the community stakeholders. The design of the future classroom, student and teacher engagement and success metrics are still to come.
However, important student-centric initiatives are already taking shape for the next school year, including: additional teacher training, extra after school assistance and community mentors. This is only possible through the courageous leadership of the SUSD teachers and administration and the generous support of the Scottsdale Charros and ASU’s MLFTC.
Change is not easy; however, together as a community, we can support each other in these aspirations of student academic achievement. We will utilize the inputs, dreams and desires of the workshop participants to inform and shape the Coronado High School and K-8 community of the future. So please stay tuned and engaged, as we design the future we want for our students and community.
Editor’s note: Ms. Hartmann is a member of the Scottsdale Unified School District Governing Board