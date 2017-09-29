Heron: A strengthened identity, a new flag for Scottsdale

Flags are incredibly important in representing countries, states, cities, and organizations. They should be recognizable at a distance and symbolic of what they are representing.
There are an abundance of flags that are simply a seal plastered on a plain background, so many, in fact, that they have acquired the nickname, “logos on bedsheets.”
Unfortunately, our Scottsdale city flag is one of these.
A new flag for Scottsdale would be beneficial to our city by creating a better identity for our community.
I am currently a sophomore at Desert Mountain High School and over the summer, to my dismay, I discovered the dreadful design of the current Scottsdale flag. The city seal on a white background is uncreative, uninteresting, and unrepresentative of our city.
Additionally, when the North American Vexillological Association (the de facto authority regarding flags) published ratings for 150 different American city flags, Scottsdale fell in 128th, receiving a miserable 2.8 out of 10.
Our city lost to both Phoenix (in 4th) and Glendale (in 102nd), and beat Mesa, who then decided to change their flag, which is much better now. I thoroughly believed that we could do the same, and have something waving in the wind that we could be proud of.
So, I decided that something ought to be done about a new symbol for our community.
I contacted the mayor and city council in June, and received a positive response. Later that month, the council voted unanimously to consider the idea of a potential flag redesign.
In the meantime, I came up with some of my own designs in preparation for the redesign project, some of which I am quite proud of.
Fast forward a couple months, and after specifics and details had been worked out, the final redesign project passed the council and will be implemented soon.
I, as well as many others I spoke to, are very excited at the prospect of this fantastic process being completed. In addition, no historical symbols will be taken away, as the seal will remain.
This is a great step forward towards the future of our city.
Editor’s Note: Conor Heron is a student in Scottsdale at Desert Mountain High School.