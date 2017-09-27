Irish: through collaboration GreatHearts abandons DC Ranch field pursuit

Good things happen when people work together!
During the last year and a half, there has been lots of news coverage about GreatHearts Academy and its decision to build an athletic field on land it purchased in the DC Ranch Corporate Center. As a public charter school, Arizona law allows them to bypass zoning regulations and deed restrictions.
In an attempt to mitigate impact on its residents, DC Ranch approached the city of Scottsdale to see if a possible partnership could be considered wherein GreatHearts would build the field on city-owned park land that was donated to them by the developer of DC Ranch. While this became a contentious issue, all three parties remained strong in their commitment to work together towards a comprehensive solution.
The hard work has paid off!
GreatHearts recently announced that the sincere efforts by both the city of Scottsdale and DC Ranch inspired them to continue to look for land in a different location to build the field. They found it.
On behalf of the community of DC Ranch, I would like to thank Mayor Lane, Scottsdale City Councilmembers, city staff and GreatHearts for their support and efforts during this process.
Good things can and do happen when people are willing to think outside the box, treat each other with respect, and seek compromise.
Editor’s note: Ms. Irish is the executive director of the DC Ranch Community Council