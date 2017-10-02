Kirtley: it’s time for debate on Scottsdale Desert EDGE facts — not personalities

Kindergarten is where getting along lessons begin. Middle school is where name-calling and bullying exists. All these childlike behaviors should stop in adulthood.
Some parts of the Scottsdale adult world are still in these first stages. These early behaviors are being practiced regarding the proposed Desert Edge project.
It is past time to focus on the Desert Edge project issues and not personalities. Support your position with facts not inappropriate labeling of those in opposition to your position. To label all opposed to the Desert Edge project as a “small minority of loud voices” is not measurable.
Remove all doubt about the Scottsdale taxpayers/homeowners’ positions. Provide the ballot box opportunity with a straight forward set of choices and simple answers of, “yes” or “no.”
•Question 1 should the City Charter be amended to require voter approval to construct any buildings inside the Preserve other than for trailhead facilities and maintenance operations?
Result: if approved the city Charter would be amended and current and future city councils could not majority vote a non-trail related Preserve project. It would require a public vote on the Desert Edge and similar private and/or municipal projects inside the Preserve.
•Question 2: should the city Charter be amended to allow construction specifically for the Desert Edge inside the Preserve boundaries, and prohibit future construction of projects of similar use, size, scope, and location to be built in the Preserve?
Result: if approved the city Charter would be amended and the current city council majority could approve the Desert Edge project but all future similar projects would be denied.
•Question 3: should the Preserve tax be used solely for operations and maintenance of trails and trailhead-use buildings in the Preserve?
Result: if approved the Preserve tax use is specific to the trails and trailheads and cannot be used for approved projects such as Desert Edge.
•Question 4: should the food for home consumption tax be eliminated from the Preserve tax, and split the remainder of Preserve tax funds between Preserve maintenance and operating costs and funding construction for Desert Edge?
Result: the current collection of a 1.65 percent food tax would stop being collected. The subsequently collected Preserve tax would be split 50 percent to 50 percent between the Preserve maintenance and operating costs and Desert Edge construction costs.
Editor’s note: Ms. Kirtley is a 50-year resident of Scottsdale, longtime volunteers and citizen advocate and the chairman of COGS — The Coalition of Greater Scottsdale