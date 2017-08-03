Klapp: Desert EDGE proposal answers questions, raises others

The proposal I heard on Tuesday morning for Desert Edge lays out a bold vision for allowing all city visitors and residents to enjoy the Preserve lands on their own terms and is responsive to a number of concerns I have heard from residents.
I like the new, less obtrusive location, the use of less than six acres of land, and the repurposing of the existing building at the Gateway trailhead. I agree with the goals set out for the project,
I would like to know why the proposal recommends that beer and wine would be available in the café, which would normally close at 5 p.m. Is it really necessary for the daytime desert experience?
Since I just received the comprehensive business plan, I have not had time to delve into the numbers. I want to be assured that Desert Edge can be sustainable.
I have been asked by a number of people about whether I support a public vote. This must be discussed by the full council, based on feedback from public meetings that occur until our public council study session on Sept. 26. There will be further discussion before a vote at a later council meeting.
It is not my approach to make announcements about my vote to the news media. I prefer to be thoughtful and collaborative while the proposal proceeds through the public process. Just what would a potential ballot question ask of the voters?
There are a number of decisions for the council as a whole to make before we know exactly what might be brought forward to the public. In the end, it’s all about the money. What fund or combination of funds would we use to pay for Desert Edge?
I ask our citizens to allow me to review all the information presented and to get my questions answered in order to make an informed decision.
Editor's note: Ms. Klapp is a member of Scottsdale City Council.