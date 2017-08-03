Korte: Desert EDGE will be a community amenity to Scottsdale

I am a long-time supporter of the Desert Discovery Center concept – which is now called the Desert EDGE. After attending two of the public presentations several days ago, I can truly say the project exceeds my expectations.
I believe that Desert EDGE will be an incredible amenity to our city and our McDowell Sonoran Preserve.
I am an advocate of the McDowell Sonoran Preserve. I was the chair of the first McDowell Mountain Task Force, served two terms on the McDowell Sonoran Preserve Commission and participated in all five “Save Our McDowells” campaigns to educate voters about the value of the Mountain Preserve to our community.
I was also the first Executive Director of the Center for Native and Urban Wildlife at Scottsdale Community College and I am currently a steward for the McDowell Sonoran Conservancy.
The DDC has been through several iterations over the past 20 years. The plan for Desert EDGE that was presented earlier this week reveals the culmination of thousands of hours of public outreach, research, creative thought and design, plus an open and comprehensive discussion regarding the purpose and vision of a desert center.
The Desert EDGE is focused on education. It will be a place where people can listen and learn about our wonderful desert. That knowledge will help generate respect and stress the importance of preserving our unique land. Considering the more than 30,000 acres of the Mountain Preserve, Desert EDGE’s footprint is minimal. Its location will not impact The Gateway; its low-pitched buildings are consistent with the architecture of existing trailheads; and ancillary facilities will be located off-site.
Additionally, ASU’s commitment to establish their Global Dryland’s Institute headquarters at Desert EDGE will be a natural place for global research and provide an opportunity for visitors to interact with scientists to enrich their experience.
I am enthusiastic about the Desert EDGE and support taking the next steps to move it forward.
However, much remains to be done, including the conversation about the critical issue of funding. The cost of Desert EDGE is estimated to be $61 million. The city has bed tax resources and remaining preserve tax funds that can cover the cost without raising taxes. Citizens have already voted to restrict the use of these funds for projects that attract tourists and the construction of amenities in the Mountain Preserve. So investing them in Desert EDGE would be appropriate and legal.
A public vote is justified if additional taxes need to be raised to fund the Desert EDGE.
Editor’s Note: Virginia Korte is a member of Scottsdale City Council.