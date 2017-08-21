Levine: League of Women Voters seek Desert EDGE public vote

The proposed Desert Discovery Center, newly renamed Desert EDGE to be situated in Scottsdale’s McDowell Sonoran Preserve has generated much discussion this past year.
The League of Women Voters Scottsdale community team has been researching the issue by attending meetings, interviewing leaders on both sides of the issue, touring the proposed site and reading pertinent history of the concept. We are encouraged by changes made to the proposal in response to some citizen concerns.
However, important questions remain, chiefly about how the project will be financed and whether the project can legally be placed within the citizen-created Preserve without a public vote by Scottsdale residents.
Whatever its size, The DDC/Desert EDGE will have a distinct permanent impact on the Preserve’s protected, sustainable desert habitat. It is the people’s Preserve paid for and maintained by volunteer staff.
The citizens of Scottsdale whose taxes paid for this study, must have the right to a public vote! When a project such as this creates such division and there are questions as to original intent of the Preserve, then let the people speak. That’s how democracy works.
Editor’s note: Ms. Levine is a resident of Scottsdale and apart of the League of Women Voters Scottsdale