Littlefield: Discovery Center proposal crosses the commercial edge

I Just got back this afternoon from a meeting where I received a presentation of all the new plans for the latest version of the DDC, now renamed the Desert EDGE. The proponents of this project have made it better than it was: the new plan has a less obtrusive location and a much smaller footprint.
And, they have lowered the cost a little bit. But even with the smaller price tag, the DDC will still require large taxpayer subsidies to build and operate. Do I hear a property tax increase here?
However, the biggest problem for me is, the DDC would introduce commercial development into the Preserve. I believe this is not only a violation of the spirit of the Preserve but a betrayal of the promise made to Scottsdale voters over the last 20 years, when they voted five times to tax themselves to create not a park, but a true Preserve. This is an amazing achievement, and we should not demean it by allowing commercial development inside the Preserve.
When pressed on this issue the proponents of the DDC deny it is a commercial development.
But consider this:
- the plan includes food and alcohol sales and a gift shop;
- they plan to charge admission to the DDC (currently admission to the Preserve is free);
- they plan to hold catered events at the DDC;
- they plan to hold these events at night in the DDC — currently the Preserve closes at sunset to protect the wildlife we are supposed to be preserving.
Currently, the Preserve ordinance prohibits all of these activities. The proponents of the DDC say the council can change that ordinance to allow them. But I believe the city council does not have the right to so drastically change the nature of the Preserve without a clear vote of the people supporting that change.
Also, I believe we need to give the citizens a vote “yea” or “nay” to see if they want to spend their money on this or if they prefer the Preserve’s portion of the sales tax (.35) stop early and return to them via a lower sales tax.
I also have concern that the Desert EDGE — the new name for the DDC — violates the Preserve Ordinance. It allows for food, alcohol and commercial sales inside the Preserve boundaries.
It also allows for nightlife, 60 nights per year. All of this is not currently allowed under the ordinance, as anyone who has read the ordinance can clearly see. The ordinance is the only legal document that protects the land’s use. If it can be weakened by an interpretation made by a special interest group, then basically our Preserve land’s protections go away.
I’m sure they will say a vote isn’t legally needed but I believe it is, if only to allow our citizens to voice their current opinions and concerns. Also, if we set the precedent of having a vote before allowing changes or “interpretations” to the Preserve Ordinance, that, in itself, strengthens the Ordinance against any future attempt to weaken it.
I am firmly of the opinion that citizens should be asked for their opinion via a binding vote. It the voters say yes, do it. If they say no, don’t do it – we should listen to them. We are, after all, their representatives.
Editor’s note: Mrs. Littlefield is a member of Scottsdale City Council