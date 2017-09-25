Manross: EDGE debate ought to be decided by Scottsdale voters

There is much public debate about the DDC and all the design details in the proposal. Until two major issues are resolved, however, all the other details are secondary in importance.
This creative project is dependent on Preserve tax dollars for financing and on being located inside the boundary of the McDowell Sonoran Preserve. Scottsdale citizens never contemplated using those dollars for this very complex project with many commercial uses inside the Preserve!
The Desert Discovery Center project — Desert EDGE — should be constructed outside of the McDowell Sonoran Preserve and should not be financed with Preserve tax dollars. If the Preserve boundary is penetrated with such commercial oriented uses, it will only be a matter of time until other creative projects are proposed for the Preserve.
It is not a city park! It is a Preserve, intended to be maintained in as natural of a state as possible. Citizens voted to tax themselves to protect and preserve this extraordinary Sonoran Desert and Mountains. Scottsdale City Council should direct the DDCS to move this outside the Preserve boundary to other viable locations and remove from the financial plan the use of Preserve tax dollars for this commercial enterprise.
If they will not, then the city council definitely must put both of these critical issues on the ballot and let the entire community make such a momentous, precedent-setting decision. Just as they made a commitment to create the Preserve, the community should also make this decision.
Editor’s note: Ms. Manross is a former mayor of Scottsdale and 45-year resident of Scottsdale