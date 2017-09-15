Miller: Experience Scottsdale is essential to the success of local tourism industry

I’ve worked in the hospitality industry for 40 years. Over the course of those years, I’ve served on the boards of convention and visitors bureaus for 18 cities across the country. I have never worked with a more professional, dedicated or successful bureau than Experience Scottsdale.
Recently, Scottsdale City Council unanimously voted to extend Experience Scottsdale’s contract for five years. Each council member recognizes the asset that is Experience Scottsdale. As board chair of Experience Scottsdale, I believe I speak on behalf of our entire board, made up of 28 industry representatives and community leaders, in thanking the Experience Scottsdale for their efforts.
Experience Scottsdale is the sole organization responsible for marketing the city as a premier travel and meetings destination to national and international audiences. President & CEO Rachel Sacco has been at the helm of this organization — steering Scottsdale’s tourism industry — for 30 years. Through her leadership, she has recruited some of the industry’s best in sales, marketing, trade and public relations. This team of talented individuals showcase the very best Scottsdale has to offer, including our hotels and resorts, restaurants, arts and culture, golf and attractions.
But before a visitor or group decides on their accommodations and activities, they first must choose Scottsdale. Experience Scottsdale ensures visitors and meetings groups choose our community over any other.
They do so through advertising. Experience Scottsdale’s brand and advertising campaign are the result of 18 months of research and development. During those months, Experience Scottsdale uncovered perceptions — and misconceptions — about Scottsdale and honed the best tactics to appeal to current and future travelers.
Through consumer testing, we know that Experience Scottsdale’s commercials and print ads — which include a diverse cast of characters — appeal to all visitors, no matter their age, demographic or familiarity with Scottsdale. With advertising, Experience Scottsdale has mere moments to make an emotional connection with a potential visitor. Yet these vibrant and exciting advertisements energize potential customers, from Millennials to Baby Boomers.
These advertisements have been deployed in our top markets of New York, Chicago, San Francisco, Denver and Canada. Experience Scottsdale is able to identity — down to the ZIP code — where our core customers live. They strategically place high-impact marketing campaigns in those areas to ensure affluent travelers choose Scottsdale for their next vacation. These advertisements also have appeared in high-end publications like AFAR, Bon Appetit and Golf Digest.
Make no mistake, tourism is a fiercely competitive industry. Experience Scottsdale is essential in branding the destination and keeping Scottsdale top of mind with key consumers. Businesses in all parts of the city rely on Experience Scottsdale to attract visitors to Scottsdale. We as a community are lucky to have them as both Scottsdale’s creative minds and ambassadors.
Editor’s note: Mr. Miller is the board chair of Experience Scottsdale, regional vice president of Fairmont Hotels, and general manager of the Fairmont Scottsdale Princess.