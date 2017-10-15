Myers: not allowing vote on Scottsdale Desert EDGE is ‘indefensible’

Scottsdale City Council is still going ahead with the Desert Discovery Center or Desert Edge as it is now called, without giving the public a chance to weigh in on one of the most important decisions since the Preserve was founded and funded, both of which required a vote of our citizens.
Three members of the council want a public vote including Kathy Littlefield, Guy Phillips, and Mayor Lane who has kept his campaign promise to seek a public vote on this project for which he should be commended.
So far, the other four are refusing to consider a public vote despite the objections of thousands of citizens, and endorsements for a public vote from the McDowell Sonoran Conservancy, the Arizona Republic editorial board, former Mayor Mary Manross, and many, many others. It has gotten so bad that citizens have had to ban together, raise money, and go after the city legally, sue their own city just because four city council members will not give the public the voice they deserve on what is done in their Preserve.
There wouldn’t be a Preserve to put the DDC/DE in if it weren’t for citizens pressuring the city to form the Preserve and then voting to not only form it but tax themselves to buy the land. But now they are being denied a vote on what is done in the Preserve they formed and bought.
Of course the four who are preventing a public vote are trying to justify their position, which in my mind, is indefensible. Councilman Smith published his account of the history of the Desert Discovery Center that appeared in the Independent. I suppose this was his attempt to justify his position on not supporting a public vote on this controversial project, but as with many communications that have come out on the DDC, there were inaccuracies and misrepresentations in it. This is not typical of Councilman Smith who usually is articulate and accurate with his comments, but in this case what he wrote seems like something that would come from the Desert Discovery Center Scottsdale Inc. group that has been pushing this project on the city.
Regardless of its source, I felt I had to write a rebuttal to put the real facts out to anyone who may believe what he wrote. I have also put the full rebuttal, that includes comments with his exact words, on the Protect Our Preserve web site at: http://protectourpreserve.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/Smith-Rebuttal_HM_B.pdf
His main point seems to be that an early survey, done in 1994, was a clear mandate from citizens for a “Desert Museums and educational centers.” First, this survey was conducted to determine the citizens attitude toward preserving the land, and what mechanisms would be favored to raise the money needed, not on what amenities would be put on it if preserved.
It was extremely successful in doing that with 67 percent saying desert preservation was “Very Important” and another 26 percent saying it was “Somewhat Important” for a total of 93 percent in favor of preservation. There was a question on what amenities might be desired in the Preserve, but that was a secondary consideration. However on that question, “Desert Museums and educational centers” scored absolute last among all the amenities mentioned, even by Councilman Smith’s criteria that combined “Very Important” with “Somewhat Important”. The full results of that question are below:
As seen in the table, the percentage of respondents that said “Desert Museums and educational centers” were “Not Important” was the same percentage that said they were “Very Important,” again higher than any other amenity. So these results hardly represent a demand for such a facility. It should also be noted that this survey was taken before the DDC was moved from Pinnacle Peak to the Preserve.
When questioned on this, Councilman Smith jumped to one of his other points, which was that previous city councils voted for the Access Area Plan — which was developed and originally passed in 1999 — for the various versions of the DDC, and for the previous Municipal Use Master Site Plan passed in 2007. However, in that Access Area Plan it said there “may be” an educational center along with some other amenities or uses that were later banned when the Preserve Ordinance was passed in 2000.
In addition, versions of the DDC that may have been approved by previous councils and/or Preserve Commissions, including what was shown in that MUMSP, were much smaller than the current plan, so they were more compatible with the Preserve and therefore more acceptable to those who reviewed the plan.
However every Preserve Commission that reviewed the DDC plans — there have been 6 plans so far — listed concerns about the café and gift shop, which were banned by the Preserve Ordinance. These were issues that would supposedly be taken care of if any plan actually got approved to be built.
Before 2008, all the plans called for a much smaller building and footprint, but in 2008 two plans were developed, a small one similar to its predecessors, and a much larger plan for a “destination attraction.” It was the larger plan that resulted in the 2010 plan and then the current plan. So it is incorrect to claim that previous councils and/or Preserve Commissions approved the current version of the DDC, aka Desert Edge.
But the real flaw in his argument is the fact that the public didn’t know about the DDC until recently when residents who did know about it, raised it in the public’s mind. All this had been hidden from the public, though there were a couple of poorly advertised “open houses” on some of the plans that were not well-attended because no one knew what a DDC was or that it was going into the Preserve.
Regardless of what the history is, or what someone believes it is, the public is now aware of what was being planned behind the scenes all those years, and that it will be put in their Preserve and use Preserve funds they intended for land acquisition. There is no valid excuse for cutting the public out of this crucial decision that will have a major impact on the Preserve we voted for and paid for, expecting the land to be preserved not developed. As the title of Joan Fudala’s book on the history of the Preserve implies it is “The People’s Preserve,” they deserve to determine what happens on and in it.
