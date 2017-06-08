Neeley: Scottsdale needs to take climate change seriously

We respectfully request that you consider joining the many state and municipal Leaders across the country in taking a public position against President Trump’s withdrawal from the Paris Climate Accord.
In a short time, more than 200 mayors and governors agreed to “adopt, honor, and uphold the commitments to the goals enshrined in the Paris Agreement.” More governors and mayors are signing on every day. Already in agreement are the mayors of Phoenix, Flagstaff, and Tucson.
Please take this stand for our city, our local community, and the families that rely on you to act in our best interest. Tourism to Scottsdale and the use of our amazing open spaces will be impacted negatively by climate change, as will the lives of our children, grandchildren, and future generations.
We look forward to hearing from you.
Editor’s note: Mr. Neeley is the chairman of the Legislative District 23 Democratic Party