Opinion: Fake news is anything opposed by the president

It’s official! It’s a Twitter decree from President Trump: Any and all polls that do not approve of or agree with him are “Fake News.”
Only those polls that approve of or agree with President Trump are “Real News.”
What? With this decree, President Trump has morphed into the “Alice-in-Wonderland” Queen, busily painting the roses red, as only he knows how! Amazing!
Up becomes down, down becomes up, and His Imperial Majesty Donald Trump gets to tell us ordinary citizens what is real and what is not.
So now we know, because the president tell us so, that Comrade Putin of Russia is our friend. That’s why we don’t really need NATO anymore, because the violent Russian hoards are not real.
Actually, Americans are the killers, and the nice Russians are our friends, because Trump says so? Who is this Manchurian Candidate President who can’t tell fact from fiction, and why is he hoping that the rest of us are equally ignorant?
Mr. Greco is a Scottsdale resident.