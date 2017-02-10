Opinion: Fake news is anything opposed by the president

Feb 10th, 2017 Comments:

It’s official!  It’s a Twitter decree from President Trump: Any and all polls that do not approve of or agree with him are “Fake News.”

Only those polls that approve of or agree with President Trump are “Real News.”

What?  With this decree, President Trump has morphed into the “Alice-in-Wonderland” Queen, busily painting the roses red, as only he knows how! Amazing!

Up becomes down, down becomes up, and His Imperial Majesty Donald Trump gets to tell us ordinary citizens what is real and what is not.

So now we know, because the president tell us so, that Comrade Putin of Russia is our friend.  That’s why we don’t really need NATO anymore, because the violent Russian hoards are not real.

Actually, Americans are the killers, and the nice Russians are our friends, because Trump says so?  Who is this Manchurian Candidate President who can’t tell fact from fiction, and why is he hoping that the rest of us are equally ignorant?

 

    Mr. Greco is a Scottsdale resident.

You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.

Comments

You might also like:

Advertisement

© 2017 Independent Newsmedia Inc. USA. All rights reserved.
WordPress Responsive Theme designed by Theme Junkie