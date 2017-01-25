Opinion: Media should hold new president accountable

Mainstream media has been bulldozed by Donald Trump.
The American public was never completely shown just how erratic and unethical Mr. Trump has been in his business dealings. Mr. Trump has a horrible business record, and while some reporting did occur, it was never the focus it should have been. Given that the past is prologue to the future, more fully exposing Mr. Trump’s highly questionable business practices would have given the American public a fuller picture of just what to expect.
Mainstream media also let Mr. Trump off the hook regarding his refusal to release of his taxes, the thousands of lawsuits that were brought against him for nonpayment of debts and contract violations, and his lack of knowledge regarding our government, as well as foreign affairs. Again, these were mentions, but then the media moved on to other matters like his tweeting, which while highly dramatic were not as damning as his history.
In the meanwhile, right wing media went nuts for Mr. Trump, while mainstream media pretended that both presidential candidates were equally qualified. The false equivalency gambit was allowed to work, and so millions of Americans unknowingly voted for Mr. Trump.
Now America is faced with a President Trump, and he is still bulldozing the mainstream media. He claims Vladimir Putin and Russia as friends, while he publicly berates and denigrates American intelligence, preferring to believe WikiLeaks and Assange. Even worse, he questions NATO and pontificates that it is obsolete.
Where is the media avalanche of criticism for these dangerous pronouncements? The only criticism has been from Donald Trump, claiming CNN and other mainline news sources as “fake news.” Mainstream media still doesn’t get it. Mr. Trump is all about Mr. Trump, and he will not play fair. Mr. Trump is a gutter fighter who does not follow the rules.
Mr. Trump is not only ill-informed, ill-disciplined, and thin-skinned, he is also rapidly becoming a danger to our national security. Mainstream media needs to do its job and hold his feet to the fire. The public needs to be shown just how unstable, self-absorbed and potentially damaging our president really is.
Mr. Greco is a Scottsdale resident.