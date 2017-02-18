Opinion: President Trump poses risk to U.S. intelligence

President Trump is a clear and present danger to the integrity and effectiveness of our American intelligence community.
Mr. Trump tries to wrongly focus our attention on information leaks, when the real problem is his public embrace of WikiLeaks, Putin and the Russians. That’s the real problem!
Mr. Trump publicly proclaimed: “I love WikiLeaks.” He then went on to publicly encourage Putin to hack Clinton emails. All the while, Mr. Trump’s top campaign operatives were in secret regular contact with Russian intelligence operatives, trying to skew the election his way.
Now that the Flynn fiasco has become public, President Trump outrageously blames U.S. intelligence? No! Mr. Trump is the obvious problem.
And by trying to deflect his own culpability, he is becoming a clear and present danger to the effectiveness and integrity of our American intelligence community.
Mr. Greco is a Scottsdale resident.