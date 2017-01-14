Opinion: Time for Trump to start acting like a president

Donald Trump has been elected President of the United States in a dramatically divisive and contested election.
He is president-elect. However, he has continued his highly questionable campaign tactics of denying facts, name calling, making things up, and being unnecessarily abrasive and even combative.
To egregiously complicate matters, he has blatantly and brashly refused to fully distance himself from his business interests and personal profits while serving as our president.
At this time, serious and concerned Americans, regardless of how they voted, should begin to ask themselves: Is President-elect Donald Trump deliberately trying to lose the presidency?
Is he intentionally setting up a scenario where he will have to resign or be impeached? For those readers who reject even considering this question, you need to ask yourselves why Trump continues to speak and behave in such irresponsible and un-presidential ways that are clearly harmful to him, to the presidency, and to our country.
Mr. Greco is a Scottsdale resident.