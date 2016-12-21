Opinion: Trump’s actions meant to “Make Russia Great Again”

The question of how Mr. Trump will govern is becoming increasingly clear.
Those who claimed that Mr. Trump wasn’t serious about the outrageous and half-baked things he said while campaigning for president are being proved wrong. Those who warned that Mr. Trump was self-serving and not qualified to be president are being proved right.
Mr. Trump ignores Russian threats to American security and claims Putin as a friend. Mr. Trump’s nomination for secretary of state is actually a “Friend of Putin” and against the American economic sanctions that weakened Russia after it invaded Ukraine and forcibly annexed Crimea.
Yesterday, Americans of all stripes would have correctly identified Comrade Trump as a “fellow traveler.” Today, too many people make excuses and ignore Mr, Trump’s dangerous moves.
This is an increasingly unstable time for America, where false news is treated as fact and our enemies are proclaimed as our friends.
Americans of all political parties and persuasions, but especially those who voted for Mr. Trump, need to wake up and smell the coffee. President-elect Trump is more and more appearing to be committed to “Make Russia Great Again.”
Mr. Greco is a Scottsdale resident.