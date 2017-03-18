Donald Trump was elected on a wave of frustration.
Voters want dramatic change. And there is a real sense that President Obama, also elected to bring about change, had fallen short. Voters want a more common sense approach, a fairer system, and less government. They also want more security from both economic and security threats.
However, in attempting to bring about much needed change, President Trump is becoming the problem, not the solution.
His unfiltered tweets reveal a defensive, overly aggressive, and too often under informed person. Mr. Trump’s latest unsubstantiated claim that he was wiretapped is a publicly pathetic and perhaps even an outrageous attempt to deflect attention from investigations regarding his connections to Russia.
America needs a strong and informed president to cut spending, reduce the size and scope of government, and address the unfairness in our economy.
Unfortunately, Donald Trump seems to be too easily distracted to focus on what really needs to get done. If he does not change course, President Trump will wind up blowing a great opportunity to actually make America a better place, none-the-less great again.
Mr. Greco is a Scottsdale resident.