Siprut: Troon North Scottsdale salutes local leaders who listened

Scottsdale is a wonderful place to live. Our 1,800 homeowners count ourselves among the lucky.
At Troon North we are able to enjoy the city at its best. Two public golf courses consistently ranked among the country’s finest. Close proximity to the McDowell Sonoran Preserve. Nearby restaurants and amenities.
Life is good. People here are happy.
Then, awhile back, along came a real estate speculator who took control of a property near our entrance.
Rather than respect the rights we long understood for the land, 22 resort-style units, the new owner sought to supersize it, tripling the number for a terrible looking timeshare-like play.
We had no choice but to fight.
The speculators sought no common ground with the residents. Instead, they went out and hired a former Scottsdale Planning Department official to lobby for whatever loophole they could find. In flagrant violation of state law they even sought to transfer the property rights of others in Troon North to themselves in order to justify their density grab.
Fortunately, Scottsdale leaders from Mayor Lane to new City Manager Jim Thompson and many others in between saw the greedy grab for what it was. The city recently ruled in our favor. It wasn’t to our complete satisfaction but officials demonstrated a thoughtfulness to their approach and good faith throughout.
In our opinion this truly was Scottsdale at its best.
Many of us pay a lot of attention to local politics. We are aware of the fault line that often opens up on city council between those who favor most new development proposals and those who do not. This had the potential to be likewise. Instead, we feel that our elected officials and staff really came together because the request was so brazen.
They understood our position because we expressed understanding of existing rights but not the right to diminish the desert with timeshare tomfoolery. They came together because there are oftentimes a need to revitalize, improve or enhance a neighborhood, an area or a business district. But none of that applied to the Troon North timeshare-like proposal.
Our residents were, are and will be unanimous — or very close to it — in opposing not well-examined and well-understood property rights of these speculators, but a radical alteration of them.
The developer may fight on and if so, so will we. But for now we just want to say to our city leaders who listened, thank you. Very much.
Editor’s note: Mr. Siprut is a Scottsdale resident & vice president of the Troon North homeowners association. He can be contacted at mannysip@aol.com.