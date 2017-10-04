Speak Out Scottsdale: Readers comment on local issues

“Speak Out Scottsdale” a new feature presented by the Scottsdale Independent, provides a sampling of the many views and opinions posted by our readers in response to stories that have appeared at www.scottsdaleindependent.
The views do not reflect the opinions of the newspaper, but are merely meant to provide readers with a reflection of the ongoing discussion within the community on various issues. Readers are encouraged to join the discussion and post their comments to Speak Out Scottsdale or email them directly to the editor at scottsdalenews@newszap.com.
Desert EDGE debate: Should voters be allowed to vote on the issue?
The following comments were posted on a column submitted by Councilwoman Kathy Littlefield, “Scottsdale voters deserve clear-choice vote on Desert EDGE proposal.”
By Emily Austin:
Thank you Councilwoman Littlefield for your stance of a public vote by the citizens of Scottsdale. We will continue to fight alongside you for a public vote on this bad idea in our preserve. It isn’t right that the majority of the council members do not want to give us a public vote. I wholeheartedly support you and will fight hard to get you real elected in 2018. We need you! Thank you for listening to your constituents.
By Tom Lane:
Yes, there should be a public vote for the children’s museum. But it only covers six acres! So build it somewhere else! How about city-owned land at 98th and Bell Road? That land is worth at least $1.5 million an acre! Build the six-acre museum and sell the rest of the land to pay for it. Again, the poor decisions of the city councilors and local advocates are delaying breaking ground on the project, which delays the amount of money that could be earned from the admission fee. What a sad story.
The following comment was posted to an opinion by Councilman David Smith, “My view of the history of a Scottsdale Desert Discovery Center at the Gateway.”
By Jason Alexander:
Smith’s history leaves out key details. In 1994 … and in fact, up until 2008 … the idea of a large tourism event center did not exist in the public conversation. To cite a 20-plus year old survey as support is silly. Its almost as silly as DDC’S citing a 2010 feedback survey, but then not include the survey in their business plan.
In 2004, the ballot package voters approved had not one single word about buildings or construction. “Improvements thereto” is defined in legal dictionaries to mean an extension of a concept (parking, access, even advertising) but not construction “thereon.”
The following comments were posted to an opinion by Sonnie Kirtley: “It’s time for debate on Scottsdale Desert EDGE facts — not personalities.”
By Mike Norton:
While it is unfortunate, the DDC would have been jammed through without a real fight except for the sacrifice of a small group of people who realized that unless we became consistently loud and demanding, the city would ignore our rights.
The bullying started with the city council’s attempts to eradicate our voting rights guaranteed by the charter. DDCSI and council then stepped up the hostilities by cutting off all debate, refusing to answer any questions and even threatening a Silverleaf resident with arrest whose sole offense was politely handing out fliers on her own property.
Except for their abuse of the charter and voters, we could have and would have remained civil in our dialog and debate. But given the city’s actions and DDCSI’s actions, it is completely inappropriate to expect voters to behave any differently than to be loud, demanding and stubborn.
By Sandy Schenkat, owner/artist at Heart and Soul Gems:
There is a $100 million carrot that is being dangled before the citizens. Lots of good people want what is best for the Preserve and then there are those who want that big carrot to enhance their lives and the tourism industry. Thank you Sonnie, for setting the record straight.
By Patty Badenoch:
I agree with the simple YES or NO.
I strongly disagree with all of the proposed questions. the four-choice tactic lends to befuddle the purpose of the Preserve. The ballot language must be one question or statement. Simply UP or DOWN!
QUESTION #1 is not straightforward.
QUESTIONS #2, #3, #4 are all designed for compromise. Compromise, in this instance, leads to negotiables – a barganing change agent.
QUESTION #2 is especially alarming! It is an approval option.
QUESTION #3 leaves a vague interpretation of what constitutes the operations and maintenance of the trails.
QUESTION #4 is a food tax ploy, a poison pill.
ONE STATEMENT — NOT 4 QUESTIONS. If the intention is clear, a Preservation Charter Amendment would state,
“No further construction of any buildings be allowed within the Preserve boundaries. Further, boundary lines cannot be altered unless the eventuality of more land can be acquired.” YES/NO
I further urge the voters of Scottsdale to beware of a last-ditch effort on the part of the city council to put forth their own ballot language if the NO-DDC petition drive is successful.
I am a 44-year resident; former Neighborhood Enhancement Commissioner (two terms) and I live south of Shea.
Multi-family housing options in Scottsdale
The following comments were posted to the opinion by Nancy Cantor: “The real story on Scottsdale multifamily housing.”
By Lisa Haskell:
Interesting that Scottsdale destroyed the affordable housing they had down south in order to “upgrade “ the area with 500,000 condos . So, they destroyed the affordable housing (most average neighborhoods), replaced it with an abundance of overpriced housing options as in a plethora of apartments/condos and now they need affordable housing. They had it – had being the operative word. Greedy developers. politicians and others have paved the way out of town – for the vast majority of long time residents who finally figured out – they could get more for less – elsewhere. Once the bottom drops out of the real estate market again – as it always does, rents may drop on the abundance of luxury housing they have paved the area with. That’s how they get – affordable housing/ which often times comes with other issues and at a price.
By Karen Sampier-Seeley:
Thank you, Ms. Cantor, for your hard work on behalf of us “other” citizens of Scottsdale . As an 18-plus-year resident of South Scottsdale, I find it discouraging that all the new housing is not only not affordable, but also not wheelchair accessible.
The Scottsdale Independent is available for free every Wednesday.