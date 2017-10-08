Speak Out Scottsdale: Readers share thoughts on SUSD

Speak Out Scottsdale, a new feature presented by the Scottsdale Independent, provides a sampling of the many views and opinons posted by our readers in response to stories that have appeared at www.scottsdaleindependent.
The views do not reflect the opinions of the newspaper, but are merely meant to provide readers with a reflection of the discussion within the community on various issues. Readers are encouraged to join the discussion and post their comments to Speak Out Scottsdale or email them directly to the editor at scottsdalenews@newsza.com.
***
The following comments were posted on a column submitted by Mayor Jim Lane: Lane: “I support Dr. Birdwell and her efforts at Scottsdale Schools”
Patty Badenoch
After attending and listening to a recent meeting held by many who are directly involved or have an invested interest in our public school system, I would have to say that there is much to be concerned relative to the way the SUSD conducts its business.
There is a deliberate lack of citizen input relative to design renderings. Cookee-cutter mediocre architectural decisions are being force upon long standing schools such as Hopi and Kiva. All sorts of strong-arm tactics are being used to force the go-along regime. Cronyism abounds. Even school-closure threats with developers frothing at the mouth are lurking about. Favortisms dance around a few key players to gather their undying agreements. No,
Mr. Mayor I don’t think all is well with our SUSD.
Our so-called “Most Liviable City” is dying on the vine with your council’s majority and now I see a simular demise with our public school system.
Christine Meyer Schild
Negativity is destroying both our City and our School District. I said it once publicly at a Council Meeting as Mayor Lane may well remember and I’ll say it again–I have lived on the East Coast, West Coast, and in the Midwest–seven different places overall. Scottsdale is the most divisive place I have ever lived.
No one can ever agree on anything. Everything is World War II and we have to engage in tactics that create lawsuits instead of agreements. I hear what Ms. Badenoch is saying and I have great respect for her opinion after serving on the Neighborhood Enhancement Commission with her.
Things are not well in Scottsdale, but it is a systemic problem.
John Washington
Mayor Lane would endorse a ham sandwich… if Doug Ducey told him to.
***
The following was posted in response to the story, “Petition circulates to slow down rebuild construction at Hopi Elementary.”
Christine Meyer Schild
It is impossible to satisfy everyone. The District has clearly articulated reasons for its decisions. I’m sorry Ms. Treon feels her voice wasn’t heard. The District announced Hopi was going first and with Ms. Treon’s prior experiences, I’m flabbergasted that she felt “uninformed.”
I’m not sure why Ms. Treon did not follow up on or engage in the process that actually ensued. It sounds like the committee made some sound business decisions based on the unique issues at Hopi.
I’m sorry if the exterior design doesn’t meet their expectations, but most of our schools are simple boxes with roofs. However, if the majority of the Hopi community wants to stop the construction of their school and wait for Ms. Treon to pursue securing a historic preservation designation, by all means eighty-six the project. My only concern is that the children will have to be moved to other schools for their safety.
