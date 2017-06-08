Strom: are you aware of Great Hearts lease deal?

A view of the end of the road on 91st Street, near where city of Scottsdale and Great Hearts Academy are looking to build a park with athletic amenities. (photo by Melissa Fittro)

I don’t know if you have heard what is happening at a 12.5-acre plot of land designated as a neighborhood park at 91st and Trailside in North Scottsdale.

The mayor and city council, against all efforts of the adjacent neighborhoods, is working on a deal to allow Great Hearts Academy — a charter school not adjacent to the land — to lease our park for 40 years and allow them to build an athletic facility on the land.

Many of us purchased our homes with the knowledge that this land would at some time be made into a neighborhood park, not a lighted football stadium. This land is adjacent to DC Ranch, a dark sky community.

It seems that the city leaders are not listening to the residents’ concerns for safety, traffic, or our desires for the park. Instead they are forging ahead with something that will cost the city maintenance dollars for many years to come with little or no benefit to the residents other than those who’s children attend Great Hearts.

I am writing to make you aware of this and see if I can convince you and your newspaper to investigate this and to make others in our city aware of what is happening to us.

It could happen to others in their neighborhoods. Please don’t hesitate to contact me if you would like more information.

Editor’s note: Mr. Strom is a resident of Scottsdale

