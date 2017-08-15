Thornton: every great community deserves a great local newspaper

Those of us here at Independent Newsmedia Inc. USA believe the printed word still means something.
It seems public discussion of meaningful issues has been made difficult — if not impossible — thanks to partisan politics, personal attacks and inaccurate information.
The result is not healthy for a democracy. Citizens are wary of getting involved in public issues. They don’t attend meetings. They don’t educate themselves on the issues facing their communities.
Bad discussion leads to bad decisions made by governmental bodies. Citizens feel left out and neglected. They turn away from the democratic process.
That’s not good.
Local newspapers, however, have always played a key role in nurturing democracy — and I’m convinced they remain as important as ever. Indeed, there is no more important time for a local newspaper to matter in communities around the nation.
Scottsdale is no exception.
“The basis of our government being the opinion of the people, the very first object should be to keep that right; and were it left to me to decide whether we should have a government without newspapers, or newspapers without a government, I should not hesitate a moment to prefer the latter.”
Thomas Jefferson in a letter to Col. Edward Carrington (Jan. 16, 1787)
Our goal — our mission — at the Scottsdale Independent newspaper is to provide that service and be that newspaper to residents of Scottsdale.
Independent Newsmedia Inc. USA, publishers of the Scottsdale Independent, is a unique publishing and printing company that supports every American’s First Amendment rights and encourages and assists citizens in exercising those rights responsibly.
We’ve published a local newspaper in one form or another in Scottsdale for over three decades. But it’s this unrelenting dedication to that ideal that has lead us to prosper where others have stumbled.
Continual improvement is our constant goal, and we are always looking to improve our impact on those who care about the community of Scottsdale.
But we’re in this together. We need your help in order to accomplish our mission of building a weekly newspaper and online product that accurately reflects the great community you call home.
A little bit about us
Our unique structure is designed to maintain our independence from corporate interests, political leanings or even our own viewpoints because my opinion — or the ones possessed by those above me — have no place in the practice of conscientious journalism at the Scottsdale Independent newspaper.
We pay taxes like any other company, but there are no shareholders, no dividends are paid, and all after-tax profits are reinvested in serving our mission. We are held in sacred trust by a rotating group of five trustees who believe in our mission and are pledged not to benefit personally from their involvement.
We have thought this out and believe steadfastly we are ready to become what others were before us: the local paper of record.
Your thoughts matter
We at the Scottsdale Independent are dedicated to the idea our profession is explicitly protected by the First Amendment of the U.S. Constitution and with that charge comes great responsibility — one we don’t take lightly.
A major focal point of our pledge to readers hinges on ensuring the ability for an everyday citizen to voice his or her opinion on matters of the day. Our pledge to readers promises that we will:
- Operate our newspapers and websites as members of a sacred public trust;
- Report the news with honesty, accuracy, purposeful neutrality, fairness, objectivity, fearlessness and compassion;
- Use our opinion pages to facilitate community debate, not to push our own opinions;
- Provide the information citizens need to make their own intelligent decisions about public issues;
- Help our communities become better places to live and work, through our dedication to conscientious journalism;
- Treat people with courtesy, respect and compassion;
- Provide a right to reply to those we write about;
- Disclose our own conflicts of interest or potential conflicts to our readers;
- Correct our errors and to give each correction the prominence it deserves (on pg. 1 if that’s where the error was).
Get involved in your community
A great community deserves a great newspaper.
I want you to tell me and our staff what is going on around you and what needs to be reported on at scottsdaleindependent.com and in the Scottsdale Independent newspaper.
Not only are we committed to reporting the news of Scottsdale fairly and accurately, but we also want our product to reflect the community and its citizens. We want your news and photos of school events, clubs, organizations, church activities and more.
If you feel passionate about something, let others know by running your opinion in our newspaper designed specifically to serve your needs.
