Tocco: Scottsdale fire fighters call on neighbors to help each other

Most people are surprised to learn that there are Scottsdale families struggling to put food on their tables. In fact it is a year-round challenge for many of our residents — and is not unique to one area of our city or age group.
For years our organization, Scottsdale Fire Fighters Charities, has pooled our resources to ensure that as many families as possible are fed during the Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays. Now firefighters, the men and women who work for your Scottsdale Fire Department, want to do more.
Fire Fighters Charities has recently developed a program called “12 Months of Caring.” Working in collaboration with Scottsdale’s Vista del Camino Food Bank we want to help feed more families every day.
But we need your help.
We have placed food donation bins in each of the 15 fire stations and at Scottsdale Fire Department headquarters at Indian School and Granite Reef Roads. Those locations throughout the city make it easy to drop off donations any day and at any time, because the stations are open 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.
The summer months are especially challenging for many families. When school is in session, their kids receive meals through a special program provided by the school district. With school not in session, these families really need our help to feed their families.
Vista del Camino has an urgent need for water and cereal as well as unopened personal hygiene products.
Your Scottsdale firefighters hope you will find the time to help by dropping off your food donations. You may even want to make it part of your weekly or monthly routine.
If you do that, Scottsdale Fire Fighters Charities will make sure that as many families as possible have food for all 12 months of the year.
Editor’s note: Mr. Tocco is a fire captain for the Scottsdale Fire Department and director of Scottsdale Fire Fighters Charities.