Call it corruption, because that’s what it is! President Trump’s refusal to release his taxes reeks of venal self-interest.
Why think this? Because Mr. Trump’s entire history has been about making money. That’s what he does. His refusal to release his taxes and disclose international financial connections makes no sense — unless releasing such information would show where his interests conflict with America’s.
The Republican Party makes a sham of ethics and morality by going along with Mr. Trump’s blatant disregard for openness and honesty. That President Trump is constitutionally prohibited from making money from foreign interests just make this miserable transgression even worse.
Americans in general and Republicans in particular need to wake up and end this absurd and unacceptable situation. President Trump must voluntarily release his taxes, or the Congress must compel him to do so.
Mr. Greco is a Scottsdale resident.