Vietri: city ignores neighbor complaints caused by short term rental

I have lived in Peaceful Valley since 1966, I grew up and was raised here, and moved back three houses down from my parents in 1992.
I remember the days of Herb Drinkwater, going to Loloma k-8th, and graduating Scottsdale High School in 1981. I used to really be proud to be a Scottsdale resident, but now that is no longer true!
I have had my emails ignored by city of Scottsdale Mayor Jim Lane. I have had my complaints, replied to in a way I find degrading, by code enforcement, and recycle and the solid waste departments.
Code enforcement even re-assigned an inspector to my area , I believe for his crappy replies to my complaints.
The house next door has been a rental for some time. Until it was recently bought April 2016 by an individual who has ties to many properties, according to the Maricopa County Assessor records online, Mr. Michael A. Dinola.
Who by the way put in a new backyard pool, and remodeled it.
The city of Scottsdale has put more effort in protecting and making excuses for my newest neighbor, Airbnb Short Term Vacation Rental.
Every week, I have new neighbors, usually young kids here to party, as evidenced by the Airbnb house ad: https://www.airbnb.com/rooms/15411767?s=htMEyShW — (4 Bedrooms, sleeps 16, close to Scottsdale Stadium and all the best bars).
Maybe it’s the 5.5 percent bed tax they collect on Short Term Vacation rentals.
I have had my property urinated on by drunk renters, I have cars coming and going at all hours. I have to complain to the city of Scottsdale when they don’t take care of the property, his overgrown trees on his property causing me problems, I have to complain about the trash at the side of the house, the recycle bin always being overfilled with non-recyclables plastic bags.
This is a real problem for me as they do not follow trash rules, code enforcement rules, or act like responsible neighbors.
Editor’s note: Brian Vietri is a Scottsdale resident.