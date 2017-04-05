Wacaser: Scottsdale Schools teacher pay article missed the mark

Thank you for writing an article about Scottsdale Schools.

It was very well-written, but overlooked the fact that with the 2 percent increase in pay, certified teachers have to work an additional three days.

Michael Wacaser

Those days virtually negated any increase in pay. Next year, I will bring home an extra $1.15 a day — before taxes and retirement are subtracted. The district is using smoke and mirrors to pat themselves on the back for generously giving us a 2 percent raise when it is not true. To make a true and transparent statement, it would include one of the following: certified teachers at SUSD were given 2 percent raise, but are required to work an additional three days without compensation.

Or, certified teachers at SUSD were given less than a 0.50 percent raise.

Both statements above are 100 percent factual. To say that we were given a 2 percent raise and not mention the additional days is the definition of the tired phrase: “Fake News.”

It is unfortunate that one of those true statements was not included in your article.

I am sure there are many teachers, who if they had a choice, would forgo the raise and not work the additional three days. This type of smokescreen, combined with the fact that SUSD threw our TEA out the window — a TEA, that by the way, was approved by the Governing Board to be effective from July 1, 2016 until June 30, 2017 — and refused to negotiate in good faith with teachers has done and will do a tremendous amount of damage to the overall morale of teachers in SUSD.

It would be nice if there were an article written about these facts.

Editor’s note: Mr. Wacaser is a physical education teacher at Cherokee Elementary School

