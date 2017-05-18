Weller: all kids deserve a chance — watch your children around water

As Scottsdale firefighters, we answer all kinds of emergency calls. And for the men and women who respond to the thousands of calls every year, the ones we dread the most are the calls that involve children.
Far too frequently we respond to emergencies in which a child has to be rescued in a water-related incident — often involving a swimming pool. Firefighters, no matter how experienced, never get used to seeing an unconscious child lying on a pool deck surrounded by a family hoping and praying that we can revive their loved one.
Firefighters are committed to do everything within our power to prevent these horrible tragedies.
Working in conjunction with the city’s Parks and Recreation Department, the Scottsdale Firefighters Association is sponsoring a free event starting 3 p.m. Saturday, May 20 at Chaparral Pool, 5401 N. Hayden Road. The event, called the “Big Splash at Chap,” will offer swimming lessons and CPR skills practice for people of all ages. There will also be fun activities for families and free refreshments.
The movie “Moana” will be shown at sundown.
While there will be lots of festivities for families to enjoy, this event is focused on reminding our community about the importance of water safety. There will be demonstrations and information available about how to stay safe around water.
Even though the temperatures have been cool this week, swim season is rapidly approaching. Speaking on behalf of the more than 200 men and women firefighters who serve Scottsdale, I hope you, your family and neighbors are able to join us this Saturday.
Please help us keep kids safe this summer.
Editor’s note: Mr. Weller is a fire captain for the Scottsdale Fire Department and president of the Scottsdale FireFighters Association