Whitehead: Scottsdale Desert EDGE decision weighs moral fabric of community

During the past work study session on the Desert Discovery Center/Desert Edge, Councilwoman Linda Milhaven, called Scottsdale citizens opposing the Desert Edge “liars” and “terrorists.”
Let’s be perfectly clear, Councilwoman Milhaven — the hundreds of Scottsdale citizens, including all the below signers of this letter, are passionately volunteering time and money to protect a taxpayer-funded Preserve from development and defend democracy in our city. The citizens represent the truth. The citizens are the true patriots.
Overwhelmingly this community is united in opposition to the Desert EDGE for valid reasons:
- A Preserve is to be preserved,
- The intent of the voters should be honored,
- Our city budget must be managed wisely and conservatively.
The city’s effort to bulldoze the McDowell Sonoran Preserve, pristine Sonoran Desert that citizens voted and paid to protect forever, to build the Desert EDGE/DDC is morally bankrupt. And, possibly illegal. Denying the citizens a vote, is un-American!
Every major decision involving the McDowell Sonoran Preserve has gone to the voters. Building the Desert EDGE/DDC without a public vote is a departure from decades of city protocol. The Desert EDGE, if built in the Preserve, recklessly burdens taxpayers with $60 million worth of new debt plus interest and annual operating losses. It will cripple our city budget forever.
Our founding fathers referred to this as “taxation without representation.”
A government is bound by the responsibility to protect and enhance the well-being of the community. Politicians do not have a green light to authorize special-interest projects with uncapped financial losses to the taxpayers, nor are politicians authorized to misappropriate voter-approved tax dollars.
The Preserve belongs to the people. Not the Desert Discovery Center, Scottsdale Inc., not ASU, and not Councilwoman Milhaven.
Mayor Jim Lane and Councilmembers Klapp, Korte, and Smith must decide between two very different paths: a path that undermines democracy and opens a Pandora’s Box of financial, legal, and moral entanglements that can destroy our community.
Or, join Councilmembers Littlefield and Phillips on an alternative path that is as simple as it is ethical; put the Desert Edge proposal up for a public vote!
Our Preserve, our vote.
Jack Adams, Zak & Elise Adland, David & Faith Boninger, Suzanne Cahill, Nate & Cathy Cope, Joe Durnell, Geronimo & Austin Garza, Joe & Betty Janik, Scott, Jill, & Maxi Lefcourt, James & Sheila Modena, Elaine Modena, Barbara Radwan-Kuzelewski, Denis & Pam Thomas, Mike & Solange Whitehead.
Editor’s note: Ms. Solange is a resident of Scottsdale and she can be contacted at Solange@mlwsw.com or info@protectourpreserve.org.