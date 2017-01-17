Woodbury: the power of Girl Scout cookies can be transformative

Soon our 26,000 Girl Scouts will be ringing your doorbells and standing outside grocery stores asking you to buy a box of cookies.
Many welcome the arrival of this once-a-year treat and buy enough cookies to last them a year. Others remember their New Year’s resolutions and pass the cookies by.
Let me tell you about the power of Girl Scout cookies.
So many adult women have told me how selling Girl Scout cookies in their youth impacted their life. Some girls learned they liked selling and later went on to successful careers in sales. Some girls learned they liked math by adding up their cookie sales and went into accounting. Some girls overcame their shyness and discovered they loved talking to people. They went on to jobs ranging from politics to social work.
When you buy a box of Girl Scout cookies you are actually investing in the future of the girl standing in front of you. You are helping her learn important lessons like goal setting, money management, and business ethics. And, you are helping her discover her innate talents and preferences.
That box of cookies not only benefits that particular girl, but supports all the Girl Scouts in Arizona. Proceeds from the sale stay in our state and support the girl, her troop, the adult volunteers and the programs and camps available to her.
So when a Girl Scout asks you to buy a box of cookies, please consider doing so. And, ask her about the part of cookie sales she likes best, about her goals, and what her troop plans to do with the money they earn. That $5 box of cookies is helping develop girls of courage, confidence and character. Your purchase is helping a girl lead and succeed. That’s priceless!
And, if your diet doesn’t include cookies, you can still buy a box or two. Just tell the Girl Scout you’d like to donate them and we’ll see they go to our troops overseas, to our local food banks and to other important agencies in our community.
Remember, your Girl Scout cookie purchase is truly an investment in girls’ future and the future of our country.
Editor’s note: Ms. Woodbury is the CEO of the Girl Scouts–Arizona Cactus-Pine Council