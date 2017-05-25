Wright: Deserving grads go on to pursue unique paths

It is with great pride that I would like to congratulate the class of 2017, a group of 100 students who recently received diplomas from Arizona Connections Academy, an online school for students in kindergarten through 12th grade.
This group of accomplished students, who live throughout the state of Arizona and attend school virtually, has worked incredibly hard to achieve academic success that now sets the stage for them in the next chapter of their lives.
Several students have received full-ride athletic scholarships, and a number of others have received academic scholarships. A handful of our students will enlist in the military and serve our country, while others will pursue vocational training or enter the workforce immediately.
As principal at Arizona Connections Academy, it is an honor to witness these successes every year, and know that these incredible students are equipped with the skills, knowledge and self-discipline they will need to chart their unique paths toward achieving their goals. It is a pleasure to know that Arizona
Connections Academy, with its personalized approach and flexibility, played some role in the success of our incredible graduates.
Editor’s note: Kerri Wright is principal at Arizona Connections Academy