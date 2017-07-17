Yusupov: giving patients pinpoint medical attention to the spine

Anyone who has ever struggled with back or neck pain can attest to the challenges faced in seeking care. Long wait times to secure an appointment, a confusing variety of potential specialists to visit, not to mention unclear diagnoses and treatment plans, are all common struggles.
In this country, four out of every five Americans will face back pain at some point in their life. It’s a leading cause of missed work days and a major contributor to health care spending. What’s worse, one in three patients dealing with low back pain alone will also struggle with daily activities, such as sleep and work, as a result of the pain.
So why has the healthcare community allowed spine care to become so complicated? How is a patient supposed to determine which course of treatment will be most effective and efficient?
It’s a challenging question, and not one with an easy answer.
But it’s why I created Stridewell, a clinic that deals only in diagnosing spine problems and identifying the best solution. Over my 15 years in the neurosurgery industry, I’ve seen far too many patients suffer for far too long simply because they were bounced around an ineffective and disjointed care system with completing specialists and treatments.
The spine specialists at Stridewell work with only that — the spine. They converse with patients to get a thorough history, gather any needed tests, and provide clear direction for the best course of treatment. And because the clinic is open seven days a week, the peace of mind will be available to patients far more quickly than in the past.
The medical team’s guidance, specialized expertise and evidence-based approach is coupled with a patient-centric approach that aims to empower people through education. When a patient is confident and well-informed, that allows them to take ownership in their own health and to actively manage the treatment process.
A toothache or vision problem leaves little question about where to go for help. Stridewell creates the same clarity for back and neck problems, while empowering patients through education. The spine is one of the most complex, and critical, structures in the body. It should be treated by the appropriate specialist to ensure the best outcome possible.
Editor’s note: Dr. Igor Yusupov founded Stridewell, a Scottsdale-based spine care clinic that is run and staffed by spine care specialists.