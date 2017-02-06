Childhelp Drive the Dream Gala nets $1.3 million for abused children

Childhelp, a Phoenix-based nonprofit dedicated to the prevention and treatment of child abuse, celebrated its 13th annual Childhelp Drive the Dream Gala on Saturday, Jan. 14, at the Arizona Biltmore Resort.
The gala was presented by Cancer Treatment Centers of America, Grimaldi’s Pizzeria and the Foundation for Global Sports Development.
Dr. Stacie and Mr. Richard Stephenson, event co-chairs, financially underwrote the “Journey to Oz,” – a sold-out extravaganza that netted a record of $1.3 million for Childhelp programs and services in Arizona, including the Childhelp Children’s Advocacy Center of Arizona dedicated to Linda Pope.
“This event allows us to provide lifesaving services and change the lives of the children we serve. We are so grateful for everyone that made our children their cause and gave so generously,” said Sara O’Meara, Childhelp co-founder, CEO and chairman.
Yvonne Fedderson, Childhelp co-founder and president added, “The success of this event is largely due to the support of our event chairs Dr. Stacie and Mr. Richard Stephenson, who worked tirelessly to plan and execute this wonderful evening.”
Since 1998, the CCCAZ has served over 140,000 abused and neglected children by providing treatment, intervention and investigation services. The center’s programs, which directly serve abused children and their families, focus on meeting the children’s physical, emotional, educational and spiritual needs.
Mario Lopez, host of the Emmy Award–winning entertainment news program “Extra” and the nationwide Clear Channel radio show “On with Mario Lopez,” emceed this year’s event.
The evening’s entertainment, produced by Michael Ravenhill, included CeeLo Green, The Temptations, Peter Cetera, The London Essentials and the Montreal Rhapsody Orchestra.
The 2017 Childhelp Drive the Dream honorees included Sen. Jon Kyl and Mrs. Caryll Kyl, Childhelp Spirit of the Children Award; Shannon Edwards of WD-40, Childhelp Nellie Jackson Award; and Julian Movsesian of Succession Capital Alliance, Childhelp Founder’s Man of the Year Award.
For more information, visit www.childhelp.org.
