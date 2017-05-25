Desert Foundation Auxiliary and President Kim Zieser welcomed its new members at an elegant cocktail party hosted May 1 at the home of Mr. and Mrs. Gregory D. Stanford.
The new Desert Foundation members are Mrs. Karl A. Bender (Sheila), Ms. Julie A. Bowe, Mrs. Paul D. Douglas (Lauri), Mrs. Charles A. Ellis III (Jennifer), Mrs. Gregory P. Fioriti (Susan), Mrs. James C. Katzman (Sandy), Mrs. John D. Musil (Carey), Mrs. Derek C. Wiles-O’Leary (Danica), Mrs. H Stuart Osmussen (Kim), Mrs. Garry Reynolds (Echo), Mrs. Christopher T. Schumacher (Julia) and Mrs. Michael J. Wissink (Susan).
The new members join 41 other active members and 124 associate members.
Since 1965 the Desert Foundation Auxiliary has selected young ladies from the areas of Paradise Valley, Arcadia, Scottsdale and Carefree, presenting them to the community at the auxiliary’s annual Desert Debutante Ball while raising funds.
Proceeds from the event benefit selected charities. The 2017 recipients are Maddie’s Daddy Foundation, Inc. and STARS.
The Desert Foundation Auxiliary’s 52nd Annual Desert Ball takes place Dec. 22 at the Phoenician.
Ball Chairman Wendy Arendt joins Vice-Chairman Gina Forrester and DFA President Kim Zieser.
