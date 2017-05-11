Ignition! luncheon raises $123,229 for Jewish Federation

More than 360 women, and a sprinkling of men, attended the annual Women’s Philanthropy Ignition! luncheon held March 30 at the Scottsdale Hilton Resort.

The event raised $123,229, including 70 new gifts and 89 increased gifts, to strengthen Jewish life and identity and provide for Jews in need here, in Israel and around the world.

This year’s event showcased the work of the Jewish Federation of Greater Phoenix and its partner organizations in the United States and overseas.

The Jewish Federation of Greater Phoenix & Valley of the Sun JCC is at 12701 N. Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale.

Visit jewishphoenix.org or vosjcc.org.

