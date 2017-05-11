Ignition! luncheon raises $123,229 for Jewish Federation

2017 Annual Campaign Co-chair Julee with Women’s Philanthropy Campaign Chair Gail Ober and Women’s Philanthropy Chair Esther Schon. 2017 IGNITION! Co-chairs Judy Laufer and Karen Nagle with featured performer, Andra London (center). Some of the 360-plus women who attended the 2017 IGNITION! Women’s Philanthropy Chair Esther Schon presents DeeDee Vecchione with the Rising Star Award. 2016 Gerda Weissmann Klein and Kurt Klein Award recipient Shari Kanefsky presents the 2017 award to Judy Laufer Featured performer Andra London entertained guests with a heartwarming, powerful testament to the work of the Jewish community through inspirational songs and stories.

More than 360 women, and a sprinkling of men, attended the annual Women’s Philanthropy Ignition! luncheon held March 30 at the Scottsdale Hilton Resort.

The event raised $123,229, including 70 new gifts and 89 increased gifts, to strengthen Jewish life and identity and provide for Jews in need here, in Israel and around the world.

This year’s event showcased the work of the Jewish Federation of Greater Phoenix and its partner organizations in the United States and overseas.

The Jewish Federation of Greater Phoenix & Valley of the Sun JCC is at 12701 N. Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale.

Visit jewishphoenix.org or vosjcc.org.