Scottsdale Peek Into the Past: Parada del Sol Festival

Amanda Blake, the actress who played Miss Kitty in the long-running Western television series “Gunsmoke,” was a Scottsdale resident. She is shown here with former Mayor Herb Drinkwater taking part in the festivities in downtown Scottsdale during the 1969 Parada del Sol activities that recreated scenes from the old West.
Hardworking volunteers are already preparing for the 65th annual Parada del Sol and Trail’s End festival to be held Feb. 10, 2018.
Submitted by the Scottsdale Historical Society