Scottsdale Peek Into the Past: Parada del Sol Festival

Oct 29th, 2017 Comments:

Scottsdale Peek Into the Past is a special feature exploring Scottsdale’s history through the archives of the Scottsdale Historical Society.

Amanda Blake, the actress who played Miss Kitty in the long-running Western television series “Gunsmoke,” was a Scottsdale resident. She is shown here with former Mayor Herb Drinkwater taking part in the festivities in downtown Scottsdale during the 1969 Parada del Sol activities that recreated scenes from the old West.

Hardworking volunteers are already preparing for the 65th annual Parada del Sol and Trail’s End festival to be held Feb. 10, 2018.

It’s time to start planning your school or organizations participation in this historic event. Being part of the of the Parada del Sol makes the very best memories and community connections.

For more information, visit paradadelsol.net.

Submitted by the Scottsdale Historical Society

You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.

You might also like:

Advertisement

© 2017 Independent Newsmedia Inc. USA. All rights reserved.
WordPress Responsive Theme designed by Theme Junkie