All D-Backs’ games to air on Fox Sports

As Fox Sports Arizona celebrates its 20th anniversary, the network announced it will televise the most Arizona Diamondbacks game telecasts in its history during the 2017 season with all 162 games will also be streamed on the Fox Sports GO app.
There will be 161 games offered on Fox Sports Arizona or Fox Sports Arizona Plus this season, while the remaining outing on the D-backs’ 162-game schedule will be an Fox Sports 1 national telecast (July 8), according to a press release.
The D-backs announce team of Steve Berthiaume and Bob Brenly return for their fifth year together. Fox Sports Arizona’s Jody Jackson and Todd Walsh, who have combined to cover the D-backs since 2000 and 2001 respectively, will once again share hosting duties for the network’s pre- and post games shows.
They will be joined by analysts Mark Grace and Brandon Webb during the season, as well as Kate Longworth who returns as an in-game reporter for various series as well.
For the second consecutive season, 25 D-backs games will be offered in Spanish on Fox Sports Arizona Plus.
The schedule consists of games from weekend home series beginning in May including Pittsburgh (May 12-14), Milwaukee (June 9-10), Philadelphia (June 23-25), Colorado (July 1-2), Cincinnati (July 7 and 9), Washington (July 21-23), Chicago Cubs (Aug. 11-13), San Francisco (Aug. 25-27), San Diego (Sept. 8-9) and Miami (Sept. 23-24). Once again this season, Oscar Soria and Rodrigo Lopez will team to announce the games in Spanish.
After its 14-game D-backs Cactus League schedule, Fox Sports Arizona leads off its 2017 regular season coverage on Opening Day when the D-backs host the Giants Sunday, April 2.
The network will offer a one-hour pregame show starting at noon from Chase Field and the game follows at 1:10 p.m.
Each of the 162 D-backs games this season will be streamed live via the free Fox Sports GO app for all subscribers of participating video providers.
