Arizona, Scottsdale Pop Warner to host registration events

Entering its 53rd season, Arizona Pop Warner Football & Cheer continues its drive toward the 2017 season with Valley-wide registration events for youths interested in joining football and cheer teams for the 2017 season on Saturday, June 10.
Arizona Pop Warner Football & Cheer includes all children between the ages of five and 15-years old living throughout the Valley. Ten associations spread throughout the metro Phoenix area comprise Arizona Pop Warner Football & Cheer, including Scottsdale Northeast Pop Warner.
Locations vary across the Valley but for the Scottsdale Northeast Pop Warner, which comprises most of Scottsdale, Carefree and Fountain Hills, registration will be at the Dick’s Sporting Goods in the Scottsdale Fashion Square, 7014 E. Camelback Road from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Cost ranges per association but Scottsdale Northeast Pop Warner has a football registration fee of $300 which includes all equipment.
In order to register, parents and children must both be present at registration. Every child signing up must have their birth certificate and most recent report card physically with them.
Pop Warner is one of the oldest national youth football and cheerleading organization in the world, according to a press release. Founded in 1929, Pop Warner Football and Cheer boasts more than 120 leagues and over 400,000 members in the United States.
Arizona Pop Warner Football and Cheer is a non-profit 501C(3) organization whose focus is making sure Arizona’s youth participants have the best possible environment in which to develop smart, responsible, healthy young men and women by giving them experiences that build their appreciation for and understanding of leadership, teamwork, and discipline, a release states.
The Mayo Clinic is offering baseline concussion testing before the season begins, testing players’ vision, balance and cognitive skills so medical professionals can spot a head injury quickly during the season for Pop Warner players.
