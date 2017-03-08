Baseball Hall of Fame tour makes stop at Salt River Fields

For two weeks in March, fans in Scottsdale at Salt Rivers Field at Talking Stick will have the unique opportunity to expand their baseball experiences with a special visit to “We Are Baseball,” a cutting-edge collaboration of baseball and technology.
In delivering the game’s past, present and future, “We Are Baseball” features virtual reality, an original IMAX movie and specially curated artifacts from The National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum in Cooperstown, N.Y.
Through its official ticketing provider, Tickets.com, “We Are Baseball’s” general public tickets for the Salt River Fields at Talking Stick experience are currently on sale exclusively via the tour’s official website powered by MLBAM, HallofFameTour.com. “We Are Baseball” and the Hall of Fame Tour will be open daily at Salt River Fields at Talking Stick from March 11 to 26.
MLBAM partnered with VR company Jaunt to give fans up close and personal experiences of being present next to the game’s brightest stars, on field, in the dugout and even in the clubhouse. Through content filmed by MLBAM during the dramatic 2016 postseason, Jaunt will present an emotionally-charged storyline featuring behind-the-scenes access, exclusively shot in VR, to the most meaningful moments from the very first clinch all the way through the final out of the World Series – and even the championship parade through Chicago.
In addition to the VR narrative-based experience of the 2016 Postseason, visitors will be among the first to play MLBAM’s newest mobile video game – Home Run Derby. The VR game, the first developed by any professional sports league and originally released in December, allows fans to compete in the Home Run Derby using VR technology with unparalleled 3D environments featuring eight iconic ballparks.
New to “We Are Baseball” in 2017, “Squaring Up” will be special interactive sessions with prominent figures in baseball and entertainment, including Hall of Famers. The hour-long sessions will feature a live interview, followed by a Town Hall-style conversation with the studio audience. Seating will be very limited and will be first come, first served until the theater is at capacity (150 seats). All sessions will be archived and available on HallofFameTour.com. A schedule of guests will be released at a later date.
Showing in a first-of-its-kind mobile IMAX theater will be an original IMAX film, immersing fans into the past, present and future of baseball with never-before-seen content and historical footage. Thomas Tull and Tom Werner produced the film.
Watch the Trailer – http://m.mlb.com/video/topic/6003532/v955673583/sneak-peek-of-the-imax-film-we-are-baseball
One-of-a-kind artifacts have been curated by baseball historians and are exhibited in unprecedented ways through state-of-the-art technology. The traveling exhibit will allow fans to “experience” the stories, traditions and stars that make up baseball’s past and present like never before – from the game’s greatest luminaries – including the cap worn by Jackie Robinson during the 1955 World Series, the bat used by Bobby Thomson to hit a walk-off home run in the 1951 regular season playoffs, mitt worn by Yogi Berra during Don Larsen’s Perfect Game in 1956 and the ball hit by Babe Ruth for the 714th and final home run of his career in 1935.
Ticket prices are as follows: $17 (adult) and $5 (youth ages 5-17). In addition, college student/military/senior citizen with ID are $10 and children under four are admitted free of charge. All tickets purchased are subject to a convenience fee.
