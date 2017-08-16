Brian Cooper chases history at upcoming Arizona Open Championship

It’s been 58 years since a competitor has won the Arizona Open Championship in consecutive years.
Brian Cooper has the opportunity to not only accomplish that feat but become the first competitor to win the Arizona Senior Open Championship and Arizona Open in the same year, according to a press release.
He makes his attempt at history Aug. 17-19 at Troon Country Club in Scottsdale in the 74th edition of the Arizona Open Championship.
“Although I’m the defending champion in both the Arizona Open and Senior Open, winning them both in same calendar year would be pretty amazing,” Mr. Cooper said in a prepared statement.
“To possibly win back-to-back Arizona Open titles would obviously be a pretty rare feat and something that would rank just as high as simultaneously holding both titles.”
Mr. Cooper, Phoenix resient, captured the title last year by defeating 2013 champion Craig Hocknull on the first hole of a sudden-death playoff after both competitors finished the 54-hole championship with a score of 8-under-par 202.
Mr. Cooper made birdie on No. 1 to Hocknull’s par and earned the title, his first Arizona Open title, as well as $8,000 for the victory.
“Winning the Arizona Open last meant so much to my career and being able to defend is something that is equally as special,” Mr. Cooper said in a prepared statement. “You only get to defend when you’re fortunate enough to win in the first place.”
In May, Mr. Cooper won the Arizona Senior Open Championship at Wickenburg Ranch Golf and Social Club.
His 36-hole total of 10-under 132 was one stroke better than a pair of competitors. The victory was sealed after he rolled in a 15-foot birdie putt on the par-5 18th hole, the final hole of the Championship.
If Mr. Cooper is to repeat, he will do so against a strong field.
The 2017 starting field will be comprised of 156 participants including 40 top amateurs and seven past champions that include Mr. Cooper, R.J. Wood, Chris Satterlee, Mr. Hocknull, Braxton Marquez, Steve Schneiter and R.W. Eaks.
Mr. Hocknull, PGA director of instruction at Outback Golf Academy in Mesa, returns after his runner-up finish in 2016.
He is coming off a victory last week in the Southwest PGA Professional Championship after finishing with a 54-hole score of 15-under 201 at the Gallery Golf Club in Marana.
Earlier this season he finished tied for 3rd in the Southwest PGA Match Play Championship following a loss in the semi-finals to eventual champion Michael Hopper.
Last month Mr. Hopper, PGA assistant golf professional at Phoenix’s Lookout Mountain Golf Club, won his second consecutive Southwest PGA Match Play title and third overall.
He defeated Marty Jertson 1-up in the final match at Desert Forest Golf Club in Carefree and enters the Arizona Open coming off an eighth place finish in the Southwest PGA Professional Championship.
Notable competitors also include: PGA Professionals Mr. Jertson, Dennis Downs, Chris Dompier, Matt VanCleave, D.K. Kim, and Scott Frisch; amateurs Ken Tanigawa, Eric Gagne, Kyle Hudelson and Bryan Hoops; and non-PGA professionals Joe Affrunti, Robin Byrd, Tom Purtzer, Trent Sanders and Alex Chiarella.
The first and second rounds will be Thursday and Friday, Aug. 17 and 18, respectively, at 7:00 a.m. off Nos. 1 and 10. Following 36 holes of play, the field will be cut to the low 60 scorers plus ties for the final round on Saturday, Aug. 19.
The Scottsdale Independent is available for free every Wednesday.