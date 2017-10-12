Cactus Shadows High School inducts three into school Hall of Fame

Cactus Shadows High School principal Dr. Steve Bebee and Assistant Principal of Athletics and Operations Jim Swetter introduced the CSHS Hall of Fame inductees at the Falcons Homecoming Game last Friday, Oct. 6.
That class included Lora Webster-Bargellini, class of 2004; Ethan Homan, class of 2013; and Brett Jacobson, class of 2005, according to a press release.
Lisa Yost represent her sister Ms. Webster-Bargellini, who competed in volleyball and track and field at Cactus Shadows. During that time, she earned several awards for volleyball including The Spirit Award in 2002, Region Honorable mention in 2003 and won the Gene Autry Courage Award in 2004.
Her fondest memory at Cactus Shadows is having her volleyball team win the state championship in 2004, a release states.
After leaving Cactus Shadows, she went on to compete and medal in four Paralympic Games, earning a bronze medal in Athens 2004, a silver medal in Beijing 2008, a silver medal in London 2012 and in 2016 she won a gold medal at the Rio Paralympics.
Ms. Webster-Bargellini is a graduate of Stony Brook University and married her husband Paul in 2010. They have three children Madelyn, Cole and Kyle.
Mr. Homan competed in track and field as well as cross-country while at Cactus Shadows.
While in high school, he was a state champion and school record holder in the 800-meter run and the 4X800-meter relay. He was also a member of the 2012 state championship cross-country team, where he was a team captain. For these accomplishments, Mr. Homan was named the 2013 CSHS male athlete of the year.
He then continued his running career at Boston University where he was a three-time Patriot League Champion in the 800-meter run as well as being a semifinalist at the 2017 NCAA Division I Track and Field Championships.
His favorite memories are running the relays because the 4X800-meter run and the 4X400-meter run were so much fun, according to a release. He will also remember going to team dinners at teammate’s houses Friday nights before cross country races.
Mr. Homan graduated from Boston University with a degree in math and is works in New York City on a data science team at a tech company.
Mr. Jacobson was a multisport athlete at Cactus Shadows where he was All-State in baseball and basketball while being an All-American in baseball.
He was also named the Gatorade High School Baseball player of the year for Arizona. Brett’s favorite athletic memory is beating Apollo High School after they had been ranked No. 1 in the state, a release states.
After graduating, Mr. Jacobson received a scholarship to play baseball at Vanderbilt University. The Detroit Tigers than selected him in the fourth round of the 2008 amateur draft and played five seasons of professional baseball making it to AAA.
His fondest high school memory was meeting his wife when they were juniors and they have been married for nine years.
Mr. Jacobson works in real estate. He and his wife live in Franklin, Tenn. with their three children: Porter, Rowen and Audrey-Anne.
