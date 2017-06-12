Chaparral lacrosse player to compete on national stage

Chaparral High School junior Morgan Kubicki. (Submitted Photo)

Chaparral High School junior Morgan Kubicki, daughter of Michael and Kelly Kubicki, earned the title of 2017 Brine National High School Lacrosse All-American and will represent Arizona at the National Lacrosse Classic July 18-21 in Richmond, Virg.

Morgan Kubicki (22). (Submitted Photo)

The National Lacrosse Classic, which is in its 10th year, is the first-of-its-kind lacrosse experience created to provide lacrosse athletes with a competitive process to benchmark their skills and athleticism, qualify for selection to represent their State in a national tournament and gain recognition by competing in front of NCAA lacrosse coaches from every division.

Along with qualifying athletically, student-athletes who compete in this event mus also be in good academic standings with their respective schools.

