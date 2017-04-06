Chaparral varsity pom team captures spirit championship

Chaparral High School’s varsity pom team captured first place in the large advanced division at the USA National Spirit Competition held March 24-25 in Anaheim, Calif.
This is the first time Chaparral’s varsity team has captured the title.
Team members include: Maddie Kirkegaard of Scottsdale, Sophia Shapiro of Paradise Valley, Jessie Robinson of Scottsdale, Kingsley Keenan of Scottsdale, Brenna Doyle of Scottsdale, Lindsey Helsten of Paradise Valley, Ashley Holtz of Paradise Valley, Sophie Yoder, Kingsley Keenan, Jessie Robinson and Monroe Zuber, all of Scottsdale.
The Scottsdale Independent is available for free every Wednesday.