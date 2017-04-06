Chaparral varsity pom team captures spirit championship

Apr 6th, 2017 Comments:

Chaparral varsity pom

Chaparral High School’s varsity pom team captured first place in the large advanced division at the USA National Spirit Competition held March 24-25 in Anaheim, Calif.

This is the first time Chaparral’s varsity team has captured the title.

Team members include: Maddie Kirkegaard of Scottsdale, Sophia Shapiro of Paradise Valley, Jessie Robinson of Scottsdale, Kingsley Keenan of Scottsdale, Brenna Doyle of Scottsdale, Lindsey Helsten of Paradise Valley, Ashley Holtz of Paradise Valley, Sophie Yoder, Kingsley Keenan, Jessie Robinson and Monroe Zuber, all of Scottsdale.

Chaparral varsity pomChaparral varsity pom

    The Scottsdale Independent is available for free every Wednesday.

You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.

Comments

You might also like:

Advertisement

© 2017 Independent Newsmedia Inc. USA. All rights reserved.
WordPress Responsive Theme designed by Theme Junkie