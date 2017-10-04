County Stadium District approves contract for $3.75M in repairs for Chase Field

Chase Field will undergo renovations this offseason as the Maricopa County Stadium District Board of Directors approved a contract that will allow $3.75 million of additional stadium improvements.
The contract will cover steel and concrete repair work. These repairs, the stadium district said in a press release, fall under its approach of assessing and addressing needed capital repairs at Chase Field.
“Right now, I think most people in the community want the playoffs at Chase Field to be the focus,” Denny Barney, chairman of the MCSD Board of Directors, said in a press release.
“What today’s vote does is reinforce the county’s commitment to handling our responsibilities as owners of the stadium so fans are safe and the team can concentrate on winning baseball games.”
No taxpayer money will be used to fund these projects nor any other stadium maintenance, according to a release.
“We have always supported the team, even when we’ve had disagreements,” Daren Frank, executive director of the MCSD, said in a prepared statement. “To date, the Stadium District has invested more than $46 million on repairs and upgrades to Chase Field. The Diamondbacks agreed, as they have in the past, that the repairs approved by the board today should be priorities.”
This announcement comes on the same day the Arizona Diamondbacks are playing the Colorado Rockies in the National League Wild Card Game with the hopes of advancing to the Divisional Round. The Los Angeles Dodgers wait for the winner of the series
“This is an exciting time for our community,” Barney said. “We wish the Diamondbacks success in the playoffs and we hope the fans enjoy their time at Chase Field.”
This contract comes on the heels of a Maricopa County judge ruling in favor of the Stadium District in August, sending the dispute to arbitration.
The dispute originated when the team filed a lawsuit in January wanting the ability to look for other stadium options. The current lease requires the team to play at Chase Field through 2027.
The D-backs initial complaint came from their complaint that Chase Field needed $185 million in repairs and the county was responsible for $135 million of it.
