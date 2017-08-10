Craig Hocknull claims Southwest PGA Professional Championship

Craig Hocknull of Outback Golf Academy in Mesa claimed the 2017 Southwest PGA Professional Championship after finishing with a final score of 15-under-par 201.
The championship was played at the Gallery Golf Club in Marana.
Mr. Hocknull’s second round is what bolstered is championship push as he shot an 8-under 64 to complement his 4-under 68 in the first round and 3-under 69 in the final round, according to tournament results.
Ben Kreger of Estancia Club in Scottsdale finished three strokes behind Mr. Hocknull to claim second at the event after a score of 12-under 204 (69, 67, 68). PING Golf’s Marty Jertson and Reid/West Golf Academy’s Dennis Downs tied for third after shooting a 10-under 206 to round out the top three.
Mr. Jertson shot a 69 in the first round, 71 in the second and 66 in the third while Mr. Downs shhot a 64 in the first, 72 in the second and 70 in the third.
