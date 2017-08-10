Craig Hocknull claims Southwest PGA Professional Championship

Aug 10th, 2017 Comments:

Craig Hocknull swings his golf club. (Submitted Photo)

Craig Hocknull of Outback Golf Academy in Mesa claimed the 2017 Southwest PGA Professional Championship after finishing with a final score of 15-under-par 201.

The championship was played at the Gallery Golf Club in Marana.

Mr. Hocknull’s second round is what bolstered is championship push as he shot an 8-under 64 to complement his 4-under 68 in the first round and 3-under 69 in the final round, according to tournament results.

Ben Kreger of Estancia Club in Scottsdale finished three strokes behind Mr. Hocknull to claim second at the event after a score of 12-under 204 (69, 67, 68). PING Golf’s Marty Jertson and Reid/West Golf Academy’s Dennis Downs tied for third after shooting a 10-under 206 to round out the top three.

Mr. Jertson shot a 69 in the first round, 71 in the second and 66 in the third while Mr. Downs shhot a 64 in the first, 72 in the second and 70 in the third.

    The Scottsdale Independent is available for free every Wednesday.

Tags: , , , , ,
You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.

You might also like:

Advertisement

© 2017 Independent Newsmedia Inc. USA. All rights reserved.
WordPress Responsive Theme designed by Theme Junkie