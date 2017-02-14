D-backs bench coach Ron Gardenhire diagnosed with cancer

Arizona Diamondbacks Bench Coach Ron Gardenhire announced Tuesday, Feb. 14 he was recently diagnosed with prostate cancer.

Mr. Gardenhire will have surgery to remove his prostate at a date to be determined and will take a leave of absence from the team at that time, according to a press release.

“I’m going to fight it and deal with it,” he said in a release. “It’s a bump in the road and it’s not how I envisioned starting Spring Training with a brand new team but it’s part of life. With the backing of this ball club, we’ll get through it and I’ll get through it.”

“We are a family,” D-backs Manager Torey Lovullo said in a release. “As a family, there’s a series of tests that are going to come upon us and this is a big one, but we’re going to come together and help Gardy through this to the best of our ability. We’re not going to miss a step because we’re committed to him.”

“The entire organization stands behind Ron and we are here to support him through this challenging time,” D-backs President and CEO Derrick Hall said in a release. “He certainly knows that there are resources throughout the franchise he can turn to and of course, we will do everything we can to assist him.”

“It says a lot about Gardy that his first thought when he told us about his diagnosis was he didn’t want to be a distraction to the team,” D-backs General Manager Mike Hazen said in a release. “We are all behind him and of course, our first concern is with getting him healthy and tackling this the way he plans to — head on.”

Mr. Garden hire, 59, enters his first season in the D-backs organization and his first as a Major League bench coach.

In 13 seasons as manager of the Minnesota Twins, he was the winningest manager in club history  (1,608-1,039, .507), made six postseason appearances and was named the American League Manager of the Year in 2010.

He also spent 11 seasons (1991-2001) as the Twins’ third base coach, including the 1991 championship club.

