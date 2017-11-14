D-backs manager Torey Lovullo named NL Manager of the Year

Arizona Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo is the 2017 National League Manager of the Year, the Baseball Writers Association of America (BBWAA) announced Tuesday, Nov. 14.
Lovullo is the third D-backs manager to win the honors, joining Bob Melvin (2007) and Kirk Gibson (2011).
Lovullo, who became the club’s eighth manager on Nov. 4, 2016, is the seventh manager to garner the honor in his first season as a manager, according to a press release.
The others who accomplished that feat were Hal Lanier in 1986 (Houston Astros), Dusty Baker in 1993 (San Francisco Giants), Joe Girardi in 2006 (Florida Marlins), Matt Williams in 2014 (Washington Nationals), Jeff Banister in 2015 (Texas Rangers) and Dave Roberts in 2016 (Los Angeles Dodgers).
Lovullo guided the D-backs to a second-place finish in the NL West in 2017 and a Wild Card win over the Colorado Rockies in his first season. His 93 wins were the most by an Arizona manager in his first 162 games, one more than Bob Brenly’s 92 in 2001.
He helped the D-backs to 24 victories more than their win total of 69 in 2016, the second-largest win difference in the Majors behind the Minnesota Twins (26) and fourth-best increase in a single-season in franchise history.
In 2017, Arizona led the Majors with a +291 run differential increase from last season, and set a club record with a 13-game winning streak from Aug. 24 through Sept. 6.
The D-backs’ 52 home wins were 19 more than their 2016 total (33), tied for the second most in franchise history (1999) and their 45 victories against NL West opponents tied the club mark (2001).
Lovullo placed first on 18 ballots, second on five and third on six from the 30 with two writers in each NL league city casting votes to score 111 points, based on the 5-3-1 tabulation system.
The second-place finisher was Dave Roberts of the Los Angeles Dodgers, who finished with 55 points. The Colorado Rockies’ Bud Black followed in third with the Milwaukee Brewers’ Craig Counsell finishing fourth. Washington Nationals’ Dusty Baker and Chicago Cubs’ Joe Maddon rounded out the top-six list.
The Scottsdale Independent is published monthly and mailed to 75,000 homes and businesses in Scottsdale.