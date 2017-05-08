D-backs named Corporation of the Year by Hispanic Chamber of Commerce

The Arizona Hispanic Chamber of Commerce honored the Arizona Diamondbacks as its 2017 Corporation of the Year at the 59th Annual Black & White Ball and Business Awards Saturday, May 6 at the Arizona Grand Resort, 8000 S. Arizona Grand Parkway in Phoenix.
“It is an incredible honor to be recognized for the team’s efforts in the Hispanic community,” D-backs President & CEO Derrick Hall said in a prepared statement. “As longtime supporters of the Arizona Hispanic Chamber and its great work, we are proud to stand alongside local businesses and all those who call Arizona home.”
“The D-backs are a major economic driver in our community, and we’re proud to honor the team not just for its business acumen, but all that they do for our community,” Gonzalo A. de la Melena, Jr., president and CEO of the Arizona Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, said in a prepared statement.
The D-backs have placed a renewed focus on connecting authentically with the Hispanic community over the past several seasons with numerous new programs and initiatives, a press release states.
One of those programs includes La Terraza which is open every weekend at Chase Field. Fans can experience a Latin vibe in the Upper Right Field Concourse that includes specialized décor, music and authentic regional foods from local favorites such as El Guero Canelo and La Carreta de Lily.
The team also hosts Los D-backs Fiestas outside Chase Field on numerous games throughout the season, including the annual Hispanic Heritage Day Sept. 9 when the team will wear “Los D-backs” jerseys.
The team also hosts monthly news conferences with the team’s Spanish-speaking players in their native language and streamed live to their home countries and around the world.
The D-backs also publish the monthly magazine La Cueva de Los D-backs in Spanish, which focuses on the team’s players and the Hispanic community. The free publication is available at Chase Field and at various businesses in Arizona, Mexico and online.
This is the third consecutive years the D-backs were named to the AZHCC’s Million Dollar Circle of Excellence, which recognizes exceptional efforts in the area of supplier diversity by honoring those who spend more than $1 million in Arizona with Minority/Women-owned businesses.
Also, the D-backs became the first team in MLB to place accents on all of their Latino players’ jerseys in 2015, which has since been instituted throughout the entire league and highlighted by the MLB’s “Ponle Acento” campaign.
Twenty-five games are aired in Spanish on Fox Sports Arizona Plus each season while all 162 games are aired on radio through the team’s new partnership with Univision Deportes Radio (KHOV 105.1), as well as four stations throughout Sonora, Mexico and Tucson.
The team also hosts Annual Dia de los Niños celebration at Chase Field in which kids tickets are free.
The D-backs hosted the 2016 MLB Diversity Business Summit, leading to the team being named the Most Valuable Diverse Business Partner Award from Major League Baseball.
These efforts and accomplishments led to D-backs earning this recognition from the Arizona Hispanic Chamber of Commerce.
