D-backs single game tickets to go on sale

Arizona Diamondbacks single game tickets for the 2017 season will go on sale this Monday, Feb. 27 at 9 a.m. and fans can purchase tickets online, at the Chase Field Box Office or by phone.
Tickets for the D-backs’ 20th season start at just $12, depending on day of game and series opponent. Fans can secure tickets for promotions and giveaways such as Paul Goldschmidt Star Wars bobblehead (June 24) and Jake Lamb bobblehead (April 8), Mother’s Day Clutch Purse (May 14), State Forty Eight T-shirt (July 1), according to a press release.
Several key match ups include the Chicago Cubs (Aug. 11-13), Cleveland Indians (April 7-9), Los Angeles Dodgers (April 21-23) and Detroit Tigers (May 9-10).
The D-backs have been named the most affordable for families in Major League Baseball for 10 consecutive years as part of Team Marketing Report’s Fan Cost Index, a release states. The team will continue to offer value item pricing on food items at various concession locations and merchandise items under $10 at team shop locations throughout Chase Field, according to a release.
The team’s magazine, D-backs Insider, is also distributed free to all fans in the ballpark during each homestand.
The D-backs will open the 2017 season on Sunday, April 2 against the San Francisco Giants at 1:10 p.m. at Chase Field.
