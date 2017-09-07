Desert Mountain 2017 offense, quarterback flourishes under Kurt Warner

Over the first three weeks of the season, the Desert Mountain High School football team’s offense has begun blossoming, particularly in the passing game.
That doesn’t mean the Wolves are perfect in their execution as a Sept. 1, 41–17 loss to Notre Dame Preparatory shows. However, early performances have the Wolves at 2–1 coming out of a bye week and an inexperienced quarterback leading the offensive charge.
Junior Kedon Slovis is in his first year as a varsity starter and so far has tossed for 796 yards, eight touchdowns and no interceptions, according to maxpreps.com.
After three games, Slovis’ statistics have bolstered him and his team into one of the top passing threats in the state, ranking high in 6A in passing yards, touchdowns and low in interceptions.
The mastermind behind Desert Mountain’s offense is Offensive Coordinator and Pro Football Hall of Fame Quarterback Kurt Warner.
Coach Warner said he’s designed the offense to look for advantages and exploit them because the Wolves don’t have the personnel to run whatever they want.
“Some teams can say ‘oh, you have six in the box? So what? We’ll still run it because we’re better up front,’” he said in a Sept. 6 interview. “We don’t have that luxury so we try to do whatever a team is giving us.”
This system has worked well in the early goings as Desert Mountain came away with a 28–27 come-from-behind win over Chaparral High School Friday, Aug. 18 and a 51–26 drubbing of Mesa High School Friday, Aug. 25.
Each of those games saw Slovis throw for more than 280 yards and at least three touchdowns. His totals against Mesa included 385 passing yards and five touchdowns.
Notre Dame Prep, however, limited Slovis to 122 passing yards and no touchdowns.
One takeaway Coach Warner said he had was NDP played more physical than his players, in particular his receivers in one-on-one coverage.
“I don’t ever want that to happen again,” he said. “I want teams to be able to say ‘we can’t play these guys one-on-one because we’ll lose.’ That’s a win for us if we can get to that point.”
During the bye week, Coach Warner said he’s worked significantly with his receivers on fighting through one-on-one coverage.
The Wolves’ offense looks to rebound against Basha High School Friday, Sept. 15. Receiver Josh Walker said he believes the loss, while unfortunate, will help the team.
“It didn’t play out like we wanted it to but I definitely think it’s going to boost our mentality and push us to be better,” Walker said in a Sept. 6 interview.
On the offense
At first glance, Coach Warner’s offense may look a bit lopsided.
Statistically, the Wolves have produced 142 rushing yards in three games, paling in comparison to the team’s almost 800 passing yards. They have also attempted 90 passes so far this season compared to 52 rushing attempts.
Coach Warner said in his mind, the discrepancy isn’t quite as large as the numbers would suggest.
“Our pass game is a lot of quick throws, so we always use a lot of quick screens and that really becomes an addition to our run game,” he said. “People don’t see it that way. They see ‘well you threw it this many times and you ran it this many times’ but that’s a big part of what we do.”
This goes back to Coach Warner’s mantra of crafting an offense that exploits its advantages.
He said he likes to call an outside screen when he sees other teams stacking the box.
Even though this play technically falls under a pass play, he said he sees it as more of a run play.
“Sometimes those numbers can be deceiving because of how we play and the design of what we try to do,” Coach Warner said.
Another reason Coach Warner said he has steered away from running the ball is he doesn’t have continuity on the offensive line, which he said leads to blitzes from opposing teams.
This puts Coach Warner in a predicament of trying to pound out yards with his running back Nick Hill, who already has most of the team’s rushing yards and two rushing touchdowns, or finding another solution. Hill plays both ways so Coach Warner elected to take to the air.
It also helps that Slovis said he feels comfortable with his many targets on the field.
“We have four guys who I feel like I can connect with,” he said in a Sept. 6 interview. “All our guys had a touchdown in the Mesa game so I feel really in sync with them and our timing is down pretty good.”
Those four receivers include Hill, Armand Reichelt, Josh Walker and Max Walker, each of whom have reeled in more than 100 yards so far this season. Both Hill and Josh Walker have more than 200 yards.
Slovis also credited his receivers, along with Coach Warner’s teachings, for why he has no interceptions yet this year. He said they help him by making catches in tricky positions.
Despite the early accomplishments, Coach Warner said his offense still has room to improve, especially from a technical standpoint.
This technical works includes small skills such as footwork, where to put the head when blocking and route running, to name a few.
“We’ve got a lot of things go against us but we have to be technically better than everyone else,” he said. “Those are the things we work on every week. Little things to get better.”
Quarterback growth
A key part of making Coach Warner’s offense tick is Slovis, who replaces former quarterback Austin Nuessle. Nuessle was a key part of the Wolves’ offense for several years.
Slovis has only been leading the offense for a short time but he’s starting to garner high praise from coaches and players alike. Desert Mountain Head Coach Dave Sedmak said he has an immense amount of trust in Slovis and called him “fantastic.”
“He’s everything you want in a quarterback,” Coach Sedmak said in a Sept. 6 interview. “He’s a great leader, he’s tough, he’s very talented, he’s really smart and he’s humble. Confident but he’s humble. You couldn’t ask anymore than that.”
On the field, Slovis has risen to prominence in 6A and he said Coach Warner is a big part of helping him reach where he’s at today.
Coach Warner has his own deep background as a quarterback, recently getting inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. His career included three Super Bowl appearances, once with the Arizona Cardinals and twice with the then St. Louis Rams, as well as a Super Bowl win.
Now in a coaching role, Coach Warner said he tries to help Slovis by teaching him multiple facets of football.
These facets include reading coverages, understanding concepts and understanding the why of particular schemes and concepts.
Coach Warner said he believes this will help Slovis not only at this level but at any future levels he may go to after his time at Desert Mountain.
Both Coach Warner and Slovis said they believe these skills give Slovis a leg up on other quarterbacks in the state.
While at times he admits Coach Warner throws a lot at him, Slovis said by the end of the week it’s not too bad.
In fact, Slovis said he had extensive training under Coach Warner that helped leading into the season.
“Coach Warner’s been around here since my freshman year,” he said. “I feel very prepared with what he’s doing with me and it felt easy coming into it this year.”
As an athlete, Coach Warner said Slovis fills any voids inherently left at the high school level.
He said it can be tough to get a high school team to string together a 10-play drive without some mistake happening. In order to compensate, he said an offense needs big plays.
“That’s what he’s done extremely well,” Coach Warner said. “He’s thrown the ball down the field and given us a lot of big plays, change field positions or give us a big touchdown, change momentum of a game.”
Toughness was another aspect that stuck out to Coach Warner.
He said his offense has made mistakes throughout the season but Slovis has shown his athleticism in a variety of ways.
“As we’ve struggled up front at times, his ability to make guys miss, to step up, to make big plays while he’s getting hit has been pretty special for a high school kid,” Coach Warner said.
“I haven’t seen many guys who have the ability to stand in, keep their eyes downfield knowing they’re going to get hit. He’s done a lot of good things but of all things, that’s probably where he’s impressed me the most.”
News Services Reporter Josh Martinez can be contacted at jmartinez@newszap.com or at 623-445-2738